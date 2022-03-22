Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $93.40

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 26612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.26).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.36 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

