Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target at $14.86

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.