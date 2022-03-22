Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will report ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.24. 131,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,836. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

