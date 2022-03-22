Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.00 Million

Brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) to report sales of $90.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.00 million and the highest is $91.01 million. Ambarella posted sales of $70.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $386.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $396.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $463.29 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $485.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 556,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.18. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.75 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 17,441 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $1,590,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,690 shares of company stock worth $15,665,002. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $84,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $55,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 306,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.