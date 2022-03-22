America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $392.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 134,076 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

