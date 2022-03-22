Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.23 to $14.01. Amazon.com reported earnings of $15.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $52.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $81.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $76.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $111.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,194.15.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,229.83 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,030.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,279.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

