Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,819 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $74,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.89 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

