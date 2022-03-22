AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 920,334 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 892,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 560,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,815,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

