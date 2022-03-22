Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,302,000 after purchasing an additional 296,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

