Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $4.40. 1,176,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,276. The company has a market capitalization of $950.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $15.54.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

