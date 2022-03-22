AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $491.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.36 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

