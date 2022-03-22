AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 299.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,884,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,199,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

