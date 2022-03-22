AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,540 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $207,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,140,929 shares of company stock worth $56,097,894 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

