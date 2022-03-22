AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,151 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

