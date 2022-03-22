AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,731 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after acquiring an additional 786,109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,240,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

