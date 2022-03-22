AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $164,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.