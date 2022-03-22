AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 201 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 486,471 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after acquiring an additional 401,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 278,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of PFG opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.