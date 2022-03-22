ACT Advisors LLC. Has $757,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $63.98. 26,465,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,992,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

