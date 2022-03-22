ACT Advisors LLC. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.44. 4,227,333 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.