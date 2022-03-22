Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 26.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

