AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

AAON stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 1,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AAON by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

