A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin Sells 16,341 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMRK stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

