A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin Sells 16,341 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AMRK stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
