$853.08 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will announce $853.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $897.85 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
CPRT traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.37. 1,406,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,677. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.32. Copart has a 1 year low of $104.08 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Copart (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
