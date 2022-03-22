$853.08 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will announce $853.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $897.85 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.37. 1,406,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,677. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.32. Copart has a 1 year low of $104.08 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

