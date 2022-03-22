8,485 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.3% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,067. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.09.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

