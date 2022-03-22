7,911 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Valvoline by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 71,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.