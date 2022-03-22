$53.70 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) to report $53.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $52.20 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $60.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $217.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $241.63 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFWA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 8,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

