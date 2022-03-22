$5.39 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.18 and the highest is $5.88. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $5.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,427,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.27. 85,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $360.11 and a 52-week high of $513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.