4,700 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 87,465 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

NYSE AME traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $134.79. 16,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

