4,121 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.20. 16,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,990. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.11.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.