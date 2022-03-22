2,528 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.79. 3,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,867. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $128.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average is $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

