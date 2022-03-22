22,703 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $9,835,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $1,579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 10.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000.

Shares of BNOV opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

