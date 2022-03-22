21,946 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.