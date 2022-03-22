16,605 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. 38,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

