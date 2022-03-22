$13.13 EPS Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $13.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.11 and the lowest is $12.15. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $11.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $47.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $51.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $46.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $52.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.75 EPS.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

CACC opened at $514.78 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $346.49 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $4,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

