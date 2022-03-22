$111.50 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $111.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $127.80 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $109.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $567.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 294,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,846. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $275.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

