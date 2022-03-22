$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.85. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.52. 3,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.61. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

