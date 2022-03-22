$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.86 billion. EQT posted sales of $949.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

EQT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 119,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,233. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

