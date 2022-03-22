$1.00 EPS Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.91. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,443,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after acquiring an additional 419,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.54. 1,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.