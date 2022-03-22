$1.00 EPS Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.91. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,443,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after acquiring an additional 419,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.54. 1,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.