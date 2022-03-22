$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. United Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $35.20. 715,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,972. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,627 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,334,000 after acquiring an additional 229,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

