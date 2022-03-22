-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s earnings. Recruiter.com Group reported earnings of ($3.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Recruiter.com Group.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RCRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,570. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

