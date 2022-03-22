-$0.39 EPS Expected for Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imago BioSciences.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,289 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 428,127 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 7,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

