$0.30 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Carter Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

CARE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,550. The firm has a market cap of $427.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.