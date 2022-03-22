-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $11.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.70. 95,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.91. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,375,850. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

