-$0.17 EPS Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,991. The stock has a market cap of $291.60 million, a P/E ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82.

