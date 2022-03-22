-$0.01 EPS Expected for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Laureate Education posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $176,000.

LAUR stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

