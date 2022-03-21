Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zions have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loans and deposit balances, and business simplifying efforts are expected to keep supporting Zions' financials in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, the bank's strong balance sheet is expected to keep driving efficient capital deployment activities and enhance shareholder value. However, despite the rate hike, relatively lower interest rates are expected to continue hurting revenues and net interest margin (NIM) growth. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to the company's investments in franchise and efforts to digitize operations, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the near term.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

ZION traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.41. 35,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

