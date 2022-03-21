Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

VERO opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.18. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $2,857,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Venus Concept by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

