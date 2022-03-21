Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “
VERO opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.18. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24.
About Venus Concept (Get Rating)
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
