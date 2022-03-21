Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Buy

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

