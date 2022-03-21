Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

