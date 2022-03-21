Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. Tri Pointe Homes also posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 794,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,972. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

